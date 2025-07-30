Politics

Romanian prime minister flags irregularities among 1 million disability pension recipients  

30 July 2025

Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan warned of systemic irregularities in the country’s disability pension system, noting that nearly 1 million people currently receive such benefits, G4Media reported on July 29. The prime minister said the scale of the phenomenon raises serious questions about fairness and the allocation of social assistance.

“We have ended up having 966,000 people in Romania who benefit from disability pensions,” Bolojan said. He described the situation as a “systemic problem” with significant implications for social equity, stressing that “obviously, some of these pensions are granted in an irregular manner.”

One in five Romanians now receives a disability pension or related benefits. Bolojan noted that this situation not only strains public finances but also undermines support for individuals with genuine disabilities. He added that the solution is not solely to tighten eligibility criteria, as this could harm those in legitimate need.

Adults with severe disabilities in Romania currently receive a monthly allowance of approximately RON 529 (some EUR 100), a supplementary budget of RON 199 (EUR 40), and more than RON 2,000 (EUR 400) if they require a companion. People with moderate disabilities receive lower allowances and supplementary budgets.

Disability status also provides access to a wide range of additional benefits, including free medical care and medication, subsidized medical devices and rehabilitation, free or discounted transportation, fuel reimbursements, tax exemptions, and subsidized housing.

Bolojan said the government is reviewing the system to address irregularities while ensuring that people with genuine disabilities are fully protected.

(Photo: Chernetskaya/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

