Trade union federation in Romania criticizes unsustainable Pension Law draft
The new Pension Law is detrimental to the employees and other active persons, serving only the interests of the pension recipients for only a short period of time, said Dumitru Costin, the president of the National Trade Union Bloc ( BNS), in a press conference in which he harshly criticized the bill already endorsed by the Senate.
The provisions of the law are not sustainable from a financial point of view, BNS says, according to Cursdeguvernare.ro.
The trade union federation will send, this week, to the European Commissioner for Labor and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, a technical analysis of the regulation, indicating all the provisions that are jeopardizing the sustainability of the pension system and are threats to active people.
The 40% increase implied by the draft law that will be debated and voted on November 20 by the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making forum, has an electoral character and will burden those who are now and those who will enter the labour market in the future, BNS leader Dumitru Costin argued.
