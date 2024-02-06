Finance

Romanian central bank governor targeted by deepfake

06 February 2024

The world’s longest-serving central bank governor, Romania’s Mugur Isarescu, was the target of a deepfake video depicting the policymaker as touting fraudulent investments, Bloomberg announced.

The video echoed similar deepfakes in recent days, including one aimed at prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, seeking to back false financial investments.

The National Bank of Romania issued a warning, reminding people that neither Isarescu nor the central bank make investment recommendations.

The video uses the image and voice of the central banker to pitch stock investments and offers viewers a link to a fraudulent platform.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

The world’s longest-serving central bank governor, Romania’s Mugur Isarescu, was the target of a deepfake video depicting the policymaker as touting fraudulent investments, Bloomberg announced.

The video echoed similar deepfakes in recent days, including one aimed at prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, seeking to back false financial investments.

The National Bank of Romania issued a warning, reminding people that neither Isarescu nor the central bank make investment recommendations.

The video uses the image and voice of the central banker to pitch stock investments and offers viewers a link to a fraudulent platform.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

