Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/10/2021 - 08:05
Business

Romania’s central bank hikes monetary policy and widens symmetric corridor

10 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) upped the refinancing rate by 25bp to 1.75% in its November 9 meeting, surprising the market by an action milder than expected.

The monetary tightening cycle began last month with another 25bp hike.

But in addition to the 25bp hike, BNR decided to extend the symmetric corridor of interest rates on standing facilities around the policy rate to ±0.75 percentage points from ±0.50 percentage points. Thus, starting November 10 2021, the lending (Lombard) facility rate will be raised to 2.50% per annum from 2% per annum, while the deposit facility rate will be kept at 1.00% per annum. This is expected to push up the money market interest rates more than implied by the 25bp rate hike, possibly to 3%.

During the pandemic, Romania’s central bank has repeatedly cut the policy rate, halving it from 2.5% to 1.25% in January 2021. But the energy prices pushed up inflation around the globe, and BNR had to join the interest rate normalisation process to address the inflation that, expressed in headline terms (CPI inflation), climbed up to 6.3% in September. Its faster increase during Q3 was triggered especially by exogenous CPI components, much the same as in the first part of the year, reads BNR’s statement released along with the monetary board decision.

These decisions are circumscribed to the process of gradual normalisation of the monetary policy conduct that the BNR is carrying out, amid high uncertainties, the same as other central banks in the region.

At the same time, the BNR Board decided to maintain the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 07:47
26 October 2021
RI +
Romanian agri-tech startup Ogor brings precision agriculture solution to the local market
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/10/2021 - 08:05
Business

Romania’s central bank hikes monetary policy and widens symmetric corridor

10 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) upped the refinancing rate by 25bp to 1.75% in its November 9 meeting, surprising the market by an action milder than expected.

The monetary tightening cycle began last month with another 25bp hike.

But in addition to the 25bp hike, BNR decided to extend the symmetric corridor of interest rates on standing facilities around the policy rate to ±0.75 percentage points from ±0.50 percentage points. Thus, starting November 10 2021, the lending (Lombard) facility rate will be raised to 2.50% per annum from 2% per annum, while the deposit facility rate will be kept at 1.00% per annum. This is expected to push up the money market interest rates more than implied by the 25bp rate hike, possibly to 3%.

During the pandemic, Romania’s central bank has repeatedly cut the policy rate, halving it from 2.5% to 1.25% in January 2021. But the energy prices pushed up inflation around the globe, and BNR had to join the interest rate normalisation process to address the inflation that, expressed in headline terms (CPI inflation), climbed up to 6.3% in September. Its faster increase during Q3 was triggered especially by exogenous CPI components, much the same as in the first part of the year, reads BNR’s statement released along with the monetary board decision.

These decisions are circumscribed to the process of gradual normalisation of the monetary policy conduct that the BNR is carrying out, amid high uncertainties, the same as other central banks in the region.

At the same time, the BNR Board decided to maintain the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 07:47
26 October 2021
RI +
Romanian agri-tech startup Ogor brings precision agriculture solution to the local market
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange