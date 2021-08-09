Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 08/09/2021 - 08:21
Business

Blue Air to reopen Iasi base in eastern Romania

09 August 2021
Romania's biggest airline, Blue Air, will reopen its base in Iasi (eastern Romania) and launch flights to big European cities including Paris, Rome and Barcelona, announced Costel Alexe, the head of Iasi City Council.

The airport is operated by the City Council, and Alexe says that the airline's decision is the outcome of the local authorities' efforts to facilitate the region's development.

"The development of the airport means cultural, medical, tourist, social and economic dynamism for Iaşi", says the president of the Iaşi County Council, quoted by News.ro.

The local authorities will continue to work intensively on the project to expand and modernize the airport infrastructure, he also said.

The airport in Iasi reached 60% of the traffic it had in July 2019, and the target by the end of the year is to keep the current destinations and increase the frequencies of flights. The director of the Iasi Airport, Vasile Stoicea, estimates that while in July 2019 the traffic had reached 135,000 passengers, in July 2021 only 80,000 passengers were registered.

(Photo: Richair/ Dreamstime)

