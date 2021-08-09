Blue Air to reopen Iasi base in eastern Romania

Romania's biggest airline, Blue Air, will reopen its base in Iasi (eastern Romania) and launch flights to big European cities including Paris, Rome and Barcelona, announced Costel Alexe, the head of Iasi City Council.

The airport is operated by the City Council, and Alexe says that the airline's decision is the outcome of the local authorities' efforts to facilitate the region's development.

"The development of the airport means cultural, medical, tourist, social and economic dynamism for Iaşi", says the president of the Iaşi County Council, quoted by News.ro.

The local authorities will continue to work intensively on the project to expand and modernize the airport infrastructure, he also said.

The airport in Iasi reached 60% of the traffic it had in July 2019, and the target by the end of the year is to keep the current destinations and increase the frequencies of flights. The director of the Iasi Airport, Vasile Stoicea, estimates that while in July 2019 the traffic had reached 135,000 passengers, in July 2021 only 80,000 passengers were registered.

(Photo: Richair/ Dreamstime)

