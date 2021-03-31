Romanian airline Blue Air inaugurates its first 737 MAX aircraft

Romanian private airline Blue Air will inaugurate on April 1 the first Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft in Romania, according to a press statement. It is the first aircraft of this type to operate commercial flights in Romania.

"The 737 MAX is the newest model from the Boeing manufacturer, offering state-of-the-art technology that ensures significantly reduced carbon and noise emissions and an exceptional degree of comfort and is the mainstay of Blue Air's air renewal and safety strategy," the company said, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The aircraft is registered YR-MXA and will have the first landing at the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni on April 1.

"We will have our first brand new plane. We are expecting at least three more planes this year. In the meantime, we will give up the classic aircraft so that we will have a new-generation fleet," Oana Petrescu, the general manager of Blue Air, said last week, during the Women in Power Business Magazine Gala.

Blue Air also prepares to launch new routes after rethinking its network of destination airports and partnerships with agencies.

(Photo source: Richair/Dreamstime.com)