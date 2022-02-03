Blue Air adds route connecting Bucharest to Funchal

Romanian carrier Blue Air announced it was adding a route connecting Bucharest to Funchal, in Portugal's Madeira region, to its Summer 2022 schedule.

Starting April 9, it will operate weekly flights between Bucharest and Funchal, on Saturdays.

The flights will be operated by Boeing-737-MAX-8 aircraft.

Last year, the airline announced it would add to its Summer 2022 schedule five new direct routes from Bucharest to Zaragoza, Bilbao, Seville, Porto, and Olbia; two new direct routes from Cluj-Napoca to Malaga and Valencia; and three new direct routes from Iași to Mykonos, Zakynthos and Heraklion.

With an ultra-low-cost (UCL) business model, Blue Air has carried more than 32 million passengers in its 16 years of operation. The company operates Boeing 737 aircraft.

(Photo: Richair / Dreamstime)

