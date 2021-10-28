Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Business

Blue Air adds ten routes from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iași

28 October 2021
Romanian low-cost carrier said it would add ten direct routes from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iași in its Summer 2022 schedule.

The airline adds five new direct routes from Bucharest to Zaragoza, Bilbao, Seville, Porto, and Olbia; two new direct routes from Cluj-Napoca to Malaga and Valencia; and three new direct routes from Iași to Mykonos, Zakynthos and Heraklion.

Starting April, Blue Air will offer a weekly flight from Bucharest to Porto (Portugal), expanding the service from June to two weekly flights.

As of June, Blue Air will offer two flights per week from Bucharest to Zaragoza, Bilbao, Seville (Spain); two flights per week from Bucharest to Olbia (Italy); two flights per week from Cluj-Napoca to Malaga and Valencia (Spain); and two flights per week from Iasi to Mykonos, Zakynthos and Heraklion (Greece).

All routes will be served by Boeing 737 / 800 – 189-seater jet.

The new destinations are an excellent fit for the Romanian market, the airline said. “By introducing unique direct service to Porto (Lisbon), Olbia (Italy), Bilbao and Seville (Spain), Blue Air offers better travel options at affordable prices to its passengers in Romania.”

For Summer 2022, Blue Air also announced flights from Bucharest to Alicante, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, and from Cluj-Napoca to Barcelona and Madrid. 

Blue Air's schedule also includes flights from Bucharest to Corfu, Chania, Mikonos, Skiathos, Santorini, Rhodos, Heraklion, Zakynthos and from Cluj Napoca to Rhodos, Heraklion and Zakynthos.

(Photo: Nikolay Bychkov/ Dreamstime)

Normal
