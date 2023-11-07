Black Friday 2023 offers from Vegis.ro, Complice.ro, Floria.ro, Niavis, Ikanos and Workspace Studio

News from Companies

Vegis.ro: Discounts of up to 90% on over 3000 products. Prices starting from 3 lei, within the stock limit

Vegis.ro, the market leader in online sales of organic and natural products has prepared discounts of up to 90% on over 3000 items between November 10th and 12th. With prices starting from 3 lei, within the stock limit, the Black Friday offer will include products from all categories on the website, including supplements and bee remedies, organic foods, natural cosmetics, household products, as well as remedies and essential oils.

Bestselling products such as Bun de Tot jams, Sanovita peanut butter, Dacia Plant's Biseptol range, and products from Niavis, Fares, and Doppel Herz are also included in the discounts.

"With the onset of the cold season, Romanians turn their attention to natural products, seeking healthy, natural, and effective solutions to maintain their balance and vitality in the face of the challenges of winter. We are pleased to support them with significant discounts, and the record sales from Black Friday campaigns confirm the increasing interest in a healthy lifestyle. The most sought-after products during this period are bee and immunity products, vitamin C, as well as cinnamon, flaxseeds, turmeric, oat flakes, or coconut oil from reputable manufacturers," stated Mihai Bucuroiu, Director of Vegis.ro

Complice.ro: Up to 30% off on Black Friday for experiential packages in our portfolio. Prices start at 84 lei

Complice.ro, as a curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, will be running Black Friday campaigns from November 10th to 12th, offering discounts of up to 30% on experiences in our portfolio.

Under the #ExperiencesNotThings umbrella, this year's Black Friday offer will include experiential packages in the gourmet, beauty, and relaxation categories, appropriately marked on the website with discounts ranging from 10-20%. Private online cocktail workshops, premium whiskey tastings, coffee or chocolate tastings, and spa treatments with aloe vera and lavender are just a few of the experiences that Complice.ro customers can access at reduced prices from November 10th to 12th.

In addition to these, also have FlexiBox packages that allow the recipient to choose their desired experience from a selection of experiences in various categories: adrenaline, off-road, gourmet, relaxation, workshops, and more, within a predefined budget. The most popular FlexiBox packages, such as Awesome Box, Her Box, His Box, Love Box, Petite Box, or Legendary Box, will be included in the Black Friday offer with discounts of up to 30% from November 10th to 12th.

During the Black Friday campaign, the Awesome Box, which contains over 45 experience options for the recipient to choose from, can be purchased for 320 lei, while the Petite Box will have a promotional price of 84 lei.

Year after year, experiential gifts are becoming increasingly popular, and Black Friday is the expected moment for many of us to choose memorable gifts for the winter holidays. Therefore, for those looking for unique experiences, whether for themselves or to be gifted, experiential rewards and incentives for employees, or surprises for business partners, we have prepared a diverse selection of special experiences. From gourmet experiences, workshops, and creative sessions to wellness and relaxation sessions or daring adventures, the Black Friday offers will include options for every taste," stated Oana Pascu, founder of Complice.ro.

Floria.ro: Up to 50% off on bouquets and floral arrangements. Delivery date can be chosen anytime in the next year.

Floria.ro is preparing for Black Friday with discounts of up to 50% on seasonal products, some of the best-selling items, and special products such as rose bouquets, hydrangea bouquets, boxed arrangements, and special packages like the 'Win Her Over' package, consisting of 3 rose bouquets with 3 successive deliveries.

The promotional prices with discounts of up to 50% will be valid for three days, from November 10th to 12th. However, customers who place orders during November 10th to 12th can choose their delivery date anytime in the next year, starting from November 10th. The discounts will be applied to various products appropriately marked on the website, and loyal customers will have access to Black Friday promotions starting on Thursday, November 9th.

"We have a large number of products at promotional prices, compared to last year when we focused on a single service-type product. Therefore, the increase in value will be significant. We try to bring new offers every year. There have been testing periods where we tried to offer special services at a significantly reduced price. In 2022, we focused on a product with a fixed price that provided direct access to our loyalty club, allowing for orders with a 20% discount for a year. This year, we decided to concentrate on classic promotional offers, up to 50% off flower bouquets. It's clear that the mindset is to buy products of immediate utility that customers can enjoy right away. The fact that we deliver nationwide in just 2-4 hours, including on Black Friday, November 10th, also helps," stated Marina Popescu, General Manager of Floria.ro.

Flowers ordered on Floria.ro can be delivered anywhere in the country, as well as internationally, within 2-4 hours from order confirmation. The Floria.ro platform ensures total discretion, free greeting card, delivery from Monday to Sunday, both nationally and internationally. Delivery is free in over 100 localities in Romania.

Niavis.ro: Tempting Discounts on Organic Foods and Healthy Superfoods

Products from the Niavis range included in the Black Friday campaign can be purchased through partners such as Vegis, Farmacia Tei, Farmacia Doctor Max, Emag, and many others.

Dietary supplements, oils, coconut flour and flakes, cinnamon, Celtic salt, oat flakes, matcha, spirulina, essential oils, teas, spices, and many other natural food products are just a few of the Niavis products that are part of the Black Friday campaign and will have substantial discounts through partner stores

Ikanos: 65% Discount on Healthy, Sustainable, Long-term Weight Loss Program. 245 lei, the price of the 'Transformation Challenge' program.

Ikanos, the holistic fit-tech platform that approaches weight loss as a comprehensive process, combining nutrition coaching with emotional management and technology, supports lasting lifestyle changes. They are announcing a 65% discount on their flagship product, the 'Transformation Challenge', starting on November 20th and lasting for 10 weeks.

The personalized program for healthy and long-term weight loss by Ikanos is available on the iOS and Android mobile applications. It takes the form of a transformation challenge, and enrolled clients receive a flexible meal plan, delicious recipes, a daily exercise routine, support through the mobile app's chat, daily progress tracking, and access to the group of all challenge participants.

The regular price for the 'Transformation Challenge' program, which will take place from November 20th to January 28th, is 700 lei. During the Black Friday campaign from November 10th to 12th, the personalized program for healthy and sustainable long-term weight loss will be available on the website with a 65% discount, priced at 245 lei.

"We are currently running the 7th edition of the transformation challenge, which started on October 16th, and the next challenge was scheduled for January. Due to popular demand, we are starting a new challenge between November 20th and January 28th. We aim to be close to people and support them in their natural transformation process, focusing on building healthy habits. We have helped over 2000 people reach their desired weight without dietary restrictions, and most importantly, to maintain it. The next challenge starts on Monday, November 20th, registrations are open until November 19th, and it can be purchased with a 65% discount from November 10th to 12th," stated Natalia Cotrus, co-founder of the e-health platform Ikanos

Workspace Studio: Up to 50% off on ergonomic chairs from Herman Miller and Knoll. Prices starting from 2200 lei.

Workspace Studio, a company specialized in high-quality office design and furnishing solutions, and a Certified Dealer of the MillerKnoll group in Romania, has prepared 24 hours of Black Friday discounts. It's the only occasion of the year when ergonomic chairs are available at significant discounts. The campaign will take place on Friday, November 10th, starting at midnight and lasting for 24 hours. The campaign includes a selection of ergonomic chair models with prices up to 50% lower.

The stars of this year remain the Herman Miller chairs, with top-notch ergonomic models recognized worldwide, which will benefit from discounts of up to 50%. In addition, the ergonomic chairs from Knoll, the Generation and K-task models, are also included.

"Our clients desire ergonomic workspaces of superior quality, and the chairs we sell meet this demand. This year, we have chosen to have a true Black Friday with substantial discounts, only during this one-day period. It's the only day of the year when we offer such discounts. This year, discounts go up to 50%, for the Sayl model, but all chairs in the online store will have special prices, both those in stock and those available for order," specifies Horatiu Didea, Managing Partner at Workspace Studio.

