Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 08:32
Business
Romanian IT solutions integrator Bittnet “moderates” growth target to 25%
01 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Bittnet Group, which operates in the segments of education and integration of IT solutions, has revised downward the growth projection for this year but still expects its revenues to increase by 25%, to RON 125 million (EUR 26 mln).

The group also expects an EBITDA of RON 9.5 mln (EUR 2 mln) and a net profit of RON 2.5 mln (EUR 0.5 mln) this year.

“Clearly, the uncertainty about the general evolution of the economy, the confidence of people and companies in the future, generated by the state of emergency established as a result of the pandemic, lessens our ability to make forecasts, and that is why we have tempered our growth plans for only 25% for this year. On the other hand, we believe that the solutions we offer are even more relevant in this economic environment, and thus the demand for them will not decrease, but on the contrary it will grow,” said Mihai Logofatu, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Bittnet.

“We could even dare to say that the current context has significantly sped up the digital transformation of Romanian companies, something we expected to take place in the course of next 3 years, but which in fact has happened in the course 3 weeks,” he added.

Even in the context of the current pandemic, the group intends to continue investments to develop the range of products and services, proposing to the shareholders an investment budget of RON 10 mln (EUR 2 mln).

Bittnet is currently carrying out a capital increase operation that targets the amount of RON 9 mln, which will be allocated to the financing of the group's development.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 08:32
Business
Romanian IT solutions integrator Bittnet “moderates” growth target to 25%
01 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Bittnet Group, which operates in the segments of education and integration of IT solutions, has revised downward the growth projection for this year but still expects its revenues to increase by 25%, to RON 125 million (EUR 26 mln).

The group also expects an EBITDA of RON 9.5 mln (EUR 2 mln) and a net profit of RON 2.5 mln (EUR 0.5 mln) this year.

“Clearly, the uncertainty about the general evolution of the economy, the confidence of people and companies in the future, generated by the state of emergency established as a result of the pandemic, lessens our ability to make forecasts, and that is why we have tempered our growth plans for only 25% for this year. On the other hand, we believe that the solutions we offer are even more relevant in this economic environment, and thus the demand for them will not decrease, but on the contrary it will grow,” said Mihai Logofatu, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Bittnet.

“We could even dare to say that the current context has significantly sped up the digital transformation of Romanian companies, something we expected to take place in the course of next 3 years, but which in fact has happened in the course 3 weeks,” he added.

Even in the context of the current pandemic, the group intends to continue investments to develop the range of products and services, proposing to the shareholders an investment budget of RON 10 mln (EUR 2 mln).

Bittnet is currently carrying out a capital increase operation that targets the amount of RON 9 mln, which will be allocated to the financing of the group's development.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral
01 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 27 confirmed infection cases at one of the largest hospitals in Bucharest
31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities are ready to move to fourth scenario as number of Covid-19 infection cases nears 2,000; numbers to spike in the next two weeks
27 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases spikes again, total reaches 1,292
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row