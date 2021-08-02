Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 08/02/2021 - 08:32
Business

RO IT group Bittnet envisages M&A deals worth EUR 40 mln

02 August 2021
Romanian IT group Bittnet Group (BNET), active in education, security and software development, announced on July 30 that it would begin a new round of M&A transactions that will strengthen its position, Economica.net reported.

The company convenes its shareholders on September 7 to approve five potential investments totaling RON 16.9 mln (over EUR 3 mln), as well as to vote on the mandate of the Board of Directors in carrying out M&A transactions on the local and regional market with a total cumulative value of RON 200 mln (EUR 40 mln).

“With the new investments, we are getting even closer to the target of having a turnover of EUR 100 mln, a target that we have promised to shareholders for 2025,” said the group’s CEO Mihai Logofatu.

Bittnet Group management seeks shareholders’ approval for the acquisition of a 61% stake in software developer Nenos Software and 60% in Nonlinear, 70% in the cybersecurity company ISEC Associates, as well as the acquisition of 100% in the IT&C training company, Computer Learning Center.

Following the proposed transactions, the Technology Division will increase both as a geographical footprint, but also as a typology of solutions offered by Bittnet Group, it is specified in the press release sent by the company.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
