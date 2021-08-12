Romanian HoReCa software producer raises EUR 1.5 mln with BVB bond issue

Bit Soft, a software developer of integrated end-to-end solutions for HoReCa, has successfully raised EUR 1.5 million from investors with bonds that will be listed on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

BVB confirmed that the corporate bonds of Bit Soft have started trading from August 11th on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the BVB.

The funds will be used to continue the development of products and software modules, as well as to accelerate the sale of the company’s own products for restaurants, both in domestic and international markets.

“This listing of bonds is only the first stage in a broad and long-term strategy to offer the expansion our company needs, on the one hand, by making us more visible in international markets, and on the other hand by ensuring the continued development of our solutions in this stage of accelerated digitization of the HORECA industry. We are honored by the trust of our investors,” said Bogdan Stanciu, General Manager and founder of Bit Soft.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

