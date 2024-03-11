Bioderm opens dermatology hospital north of Bucharest

Bioderm has opened a dermatology hospital in Săftica, in Ilfov county, following a EUR 500,000 investment, the company announced.

Bioderm Hospital was developed from the existing dermatology clinic and became operational this month.

The unit has 32 beds, an internal medicine and recovery ambulatory unit, and an operating theater. It employs a team of more than 30 doctors.

The Bioderm group was established in 1992 by doctor Lucian Russu. The group also includes the Bioderm Eminescu clinic (Bucharest) and the Bioderm clinic in Popești-Leordeni.

It is looking to expand nationally in the cities of Galați, Pitești, Târgoviște, Focșani and Constanța, the company announced.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com