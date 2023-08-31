Binance: Users can design Pierre Gasly's Formula 1 helmet

News from Companies

Binance, the global cryptocurrency exchange platform, announced that its users can design the helmet of Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly, as part of a global competition that runs until September 8, 2023.

The Alpine driver will wear the helmet with the new design at the final race of the 2023 Formula 1 season, which will be held on the Abu Dhabi circuit. The winner of the design contest will also receive a replica of the helmet that will be worn by the French driver. Ten other participants will receive a mini-replica of the race helmet.

To participate in the competition, Binance users can visit the competition page, accept the terms and conditions, and be verified users. They then download the design specifications and make sure that the design is aligned with the specifications to qualify further.

Winners will be announced by November 2023. Full details about the competition are available here.

