Romanian metal roof systems producer Bilka eyes expansion abroad

Independent metal roof producer Bilka, with its headquarters in the central Romania city of Brasov, is considering taking over a factory abroad in the future and expects to get more clarity on this during 2024, the company's founder Horatiu Tepes announced, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The company is predominantly exporting its products.

After investments of EUR 35 million, Bilka completed a new factory last year, and the first orders have already been delivered both in the country and across borders.

For 2024, the company expects its exports to rise by 25% from EUR 40mn to EUR 50mn.

The company's total turnover increased by 7% y/y to RON 248mn (EUR 50mn) in 2023. In volumes, the increase was 25%.

"Last year, the company's main focus was on consolidating market share and maintaining a 10% profit margin. We intend to continue in 2024 along the same lines, focusing on the expansion on foreign markets, but also on consolidating and boosting the sales and market share at home", says Horatiu Tepeş.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com