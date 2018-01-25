Advertising specialist opens biggest indoor shooting range in Romania

Bogdan Naumovici, one of the best-known local advertising specialists, has opened the biggest indoor shooting range in Romania.

The center is located in Bucharest, near the Casa Presei building. It was designed as an entertainment center with various programs and competitions that change periodically.

Naumovici invested in this project together with three friends, local Profit.ro reported. He and one of his friends also became shooting instructors.

They say they decided to open this range because the only other indoor shooting range in Bucharest is located in Militari, far from Pipera, the area where they live. They invested some EUR 400,000 in this project.

Their facility has two ranges, a 25-meter pistol range and a 50-meter pistol and rifle range, which is the longest shooting range in Romania, according to Naumovici. The range is movie themed and had 420 clients in December.

Most clients prefer the pistol package, which includes shooting 50 bullets, which costs RON 250 (EUR 54).

[email protected]

(photo source: Poligon Broz Guns on Facebook)