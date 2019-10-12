Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 10:36
People
Romanian Cambridge graduate returns to the country to practice medicine
10 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Mihai Bica, who graduated from the medical school of the Cambridge University, has returned to the country to practice medicine. He wants to become a cardiologist and has just passed the residency exam, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

As a child, he wanted to become an architect, but decided he wanted to train as a doctor in high school, after studying anatomy.

He was studying at the Sfântul Sava College in Bucharest when he attended an open doors event of the Cambridge University and decided on the spot that he wanted to study there. Most of his colleagues were leaving the study abroad as well, disappointed with the educational offer at home.

After sitting an exam in Romania and preparing a file, he sat three other exams with Math, Biology, Physics and Chemistry questions in the UK.

He underwent academic training for the first three years, and hands-on, hospital practice for the following three. After graduating, he spent another year training in an UK hospital and afterwards decided to return home.

Bica told Stiri.tvr.ro that returning to Romania is a way for him to find fulfillment while also helping those who need it.

He recently passed the residency exam with 896 points, meaning he answered correctly to almost all of the 200 questions.

A 2018 surveyed showed some 78% of employees in Romania’s healthcare system, namely 83.7% of the doctors and 74.4% of the nurses, considered at least once leaving the country to work abroad. Romania’s public healthcare system lost about 5,000 doctors in the last 20 years, or 10% of the total.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 10:36
People
Romanian Cambridge graduate returns to the country to practice medicine
10 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Mihai Bica, who graduated from the medical school of the Cambridge University, has returned to the country to practice medicine. He wants to become a cardiologist and has just passed the residency exam, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

As a child, he wanted to become an architect, but decided he wanted to train as a doctor in high school, after studying anatomy.

He was studying at the Sfântul Sava College in Bucharest when he attended an open doors event of the Cambridge University and decided on the spot that he wanted to study there. Most of his colleagues were leaving the study abroad as well, disappointed with the educational offer at home.

After sitting an exam in Romania and preparing a file, he sat three other exams with Math, Biology, Physics and Chemistry questions in the UK.

He underwent academic training for the first three years, and hands-on, hospital practice for the following three. After graduating, he spent another year training in an UK hospital and afterwards decided to return home.

Bica told Stiri.tvr.ro that returning to Romania is a way for him to find fulfillment while also helping those who need it.

He recently passed the residency exam with 896 points, meaning he answered correctly to almost all of the 200 questions.

A 2018 surveyed showed some 78% of employees in Romania’s healthcare system, namely 83.7% of the doctors and 74.4% of the nurses, considered at least once leaving the country to work abroad. Romania’s public healthcare system lost about 5,000 doctors in the last 20 years, or 10% of the total.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 December 2019
Business
Romanian prosecutors close criminal case related to historic debt of Petromidia refinery
10 December 2019
Business
Romanian tech startup gets USD 14 mln financing to continue accelerated international expansion
09 December 2019
Entertainment
Romania, “bullied” along with US president Trump at “NATO cafeteria” in Saturday Night Live episode
09 December 2019
Social
Romanian households spend over a quarter of their budget on food, the highest share in EU
09 December 2019
Social
US judge slaps 20-year jail sentence on Romanian hacker
08 December 2019
Politics
Bucharest mayor officially says she will run for new term, makes offensive comment about PM
06 December 2019
Sports
Romania qualifies to next stage of World Handball Championship after fabulous victory against Hungary
06 December 2019
Business
More than half of Romania’s wood exports go outside EU. Which are the biggest markets?

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40