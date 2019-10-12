Romanian Cambridge graduate returns to the country to practice medicine

Romanian Mihai Bica, who graduated from the medical school of the Cambridge University, has returned to the country to practice medicine. He wants to become a cardiologist and has just passed the residency exam, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

As a child, he wanted to become an architect, but decided he wanted to train as a doctor in high school, after studying anatomy.

He was studying at the Sfântul Sava College in Bucharest when he attended an open doors event of the Cambridge University and decided on the spot that he wanted to study there. Most of his colleagues were leaving the study abroad as well, disappointed with the educational offer at home.

After sitting an exam in Romania and preparing a file, he sat three other exams with Math, Biology, Physics and Chemistry questions in the UK.

He underwent academic training for the first three years, and hands-on, hospital practice for the following three. After graduating, he spent another year training in an UK hospital and afterwards decided to return home.

Bica told Stiri.tvr.ro that returning to Romania is a way for him to find fulfillment while also helping those who need it.

He recently passed the residency exam with 896 points, meaning he answered correctly to almost all of the 200 questions.

A 2018 surveyed showed some 78% of employees in Romania’s healthcare system, namely 83.7% of the doctors and 74.4% of the nurses, considered at least once leaving the country to work abroad. Romania’s public healthcare system lost about 5,000 doctors in the last 20 years, or 10% of the total.

