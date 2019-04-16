Survey: More than half of employers in Romania will grant Easter bonuses, benefits

More than half of employers in Romania (55%) will offer bonuses or benefits to employees for Easter this year, according to a survey done by recruitment platform BestJobs and quoted by Startupcafe.ro.

Almost half of the employers say the value of the bonuses will be of up to RON 150 (EUR 31), 20% say the bonuses will range between RON 151 and RON 200 (EUR 42), while 30% will grant bonuses exceeding this value. Almost a third of employers will not grant any benefits, while 12.4% did not take a decision yet.

Of those who decided to grant benefits, almost 40% said they will grant bonuses and 34% gift vouchers. Over 20% did not decided on what benefits they will grant for Easter.

Around two thirds of the employers surveyed said the value of the 2019 Easter benefits and bonuses was similar to that of last year. A total of 16% will grant benefits with a value that will be 5 – 10% higher than last year, while almost 12% will grant benefits with a value 20 – 25% higher than in 2018.

On the other hand, three out of five employees would like to receive a bonus for Easter, while 12% would like to get gift vouchers. Another 14.5% are dreaming of a city break offered by the employer, 7.3% would like an extra day off, and 6.5% a gift basket.

Almost half of the employees answering the survey said they would allot a budget of RON 500 for the Easter holidays, and a quarter a budget of RON 500 (EUR 105) – RON 1,000 (EUR 210). Another 10.6% will allot a sum ranging in between RON 1,000 and RON 2,000 (EUR 420), while 3% might allot over RON 2,000.

Most of the sum will go towards traditional food products, 50.3% of respondents said, towards presents (17.2%), a holiday (10%), or new clothes, according to an Easter tradition (5.3%).

Seven out of ten employees plan to spend the Easter holidays at home with their family, 10.6% in a short holiday in the country, and 6% outside of the country.

When asked if they would work during the short break between Easter and May 1, two out of five employees said they would not work and a quarter could not tell. The rest said they would not have that many days off or they would work, even for less than an hour a day. Furthermore, 37% of respondents said they would not take an extra day off for Easter or May 1. Almost two out of ten said they would take one extra day off, namely April 30, while 17% will take three extra days off.

The survey was carried out between March 1 and March 25, among 758 Internet users, representative at an urban level.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

[email protected]