Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Beltrame to resume rebar production in newly acquired Romanian steel plant

08 March 2022
Italian group Beltrame wants to resume rebar production at COS Targoviste “unless other issues prevent this,” after the Romanian competition body approved the takeover of the local steel processing facility under the insolvency procedure, Ziarul Financiar reported.

At this moment, Romania has no local producer of rebar or laminate wires.

Beltrame group, a producer of steel bars and other special steels, also operates the Donalam Calarasi plant in Romania. Currently, Donalam is a manufacturer of hot rolled steel round bars and profiles.

Following the analysis of the market, the Romanian Competition Council found that the Italian group taking over COS Targoviste does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition in the Romanian market or in a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts as to its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.

(Photo: David Tadevosian/ Dreamstime)

