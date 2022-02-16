Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 09:03
Business

Italian group Beltrame plans to invest EUR 400 mln if it takes over Romanian steel plant

16 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Italian group Beltrame pledged to invest EUR 100 mln in the existing steel plant COS Targoviste, which is close to taking over, and invest EUR 300 mln in a new plant for the construction of rebar and rolled wire.

Initially, about 450-500 jobs will be created, followed by another 1,000 new jobs in the coming years, according to the investor’s plans. At present, COS Targoviste still employs about 90, mainly for the maintenance of utility networks and the preservation of the equipment.

Beltrame received the competition body’s permit to take over COS, but the deal still depends on COS completing the insolvency procedures. Other bidders interested in COS’ assets also challenged the outcome of the tender, and their claim must be settled before finalizing the deal.

Beltrame Group aims to transform the COS Targoviste plant into a competitive special steel production unit at European level. Thus, in the next 4 years, approximately EUR 100 mln will be invested in the modernization of the equipment, respectively the steelworks and the rolling mills, as well as approximately EUR 40-50 mln will be injected as working capital, the group announced.

"We have included COS Targoviste in our investment plans as it is a steel plant with a rich history and a lot of experience in the steel industry, and the products that can be produced here are complementary to the steel bars we already produce in Donalam Calarasi. We will create a synergy with the rolling mill we own in Calarasi and the Targoviste mill will return to the production of special steels for which it was originally built. We will start production in the existing steel mill and the two rolling mills as soon as possible. At first, we will produce rebar, even if the plant cannot be competitive for this product, and later we will produce special steel, as the latter is more difficult to produce and requires more time to train the workforce. I am sure that in a couple of years we will have the same range of steels that we have now at Donalam”, explained Carlo Beltrame, Group Business Development at AFV Beltrame.

In addition, in 2022, AFV Beltrame Group will start in Targoviste the construction of a new project worth EUR 300 mln, namely an eco-friendly factory that will produce rebar and rolled wire. The construction will last a maximum of 4 years, and the production capacity will be approximately 600 thousand tonnes per year.

The factory will stick with the principles of sustainability and will be equipped with innovative technology, which will ensure low energy consumption. The construction project of the factory also includes a photovoltaic park, which will supply the new eco-smart factory.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: George Timakov/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 11:33
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 09:03
Business

Italian group Beltrame plans to invest EUR 400 mln if it takes over Romanian steel plant

16 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Italian group Beltrame pledged to invest EUR 100 mln in the existing steel plant COS Targoviste, which is close to taking over, and invest EUR 300 mln in a new plant for the construction of rebar and rolled wire.

Initially, about 450-500 jobs will be created, followed by another 1,000 new jobs in the coming years, according to the investor’s plans. At present, COS Targoviste still employs about 90, mainly for the maintenance of utility networks and the preservation of the equipment.

Beltrame received the competition body’s permit to take over COS, but the deal still depends on COS completing the insolvency procedures. Other bidders interested in COS’ assets also challenged the outcome of the tender, and their claim must be settled before finalizing the deal.

Beltrame Group aims to transform the COS Targoviste plant into a competitive special steel production unit at European level. Thus, in the next 4 years, approximately EUR 100 mln will be invested in the modernization of the equipment, respectively the steelworks and the rolling mills, as well as approximately EUR 40-50 mln will be injected as working capital, the group announced.

"We have included COS Targoviste in our investment plans as it is a steel plant with a rich history and a lot of experience in the steel industry, and the products that can be produced here are complementary to the steel bars we already produce in Donalam Calarasi. We will create a synergy with the rolling mill we own in Calarasi and the Targoviste mill will return to the production of special steels for which it was originally built. We will start production in the existing steel mill and the two rolling mills as soon as possible. At first, we will produce rebar, even if the plant cannot be competitive for this product, and later we will produce special steel, as the latter is more difficult to produce and requires more time to train the workforce. I am sure that in a couple of years we will have the same range of steels that we have now at Donalam”, explained Carlo Beltrame, Group Business Development at AFV Beltrame.

In addition, in 2022, AFV Beltrame Group will start in Targoviste the construction of a new project worth EUR 300 mln, namely an eco-friendly factory that will produce rebar and rolled wire. The construction will last a maximum of 4 years, and the production capacity will be approximately 600 thousand tonnes per year.

The factory will stick with the principles of sustainability and will be equipped with innovative technology, which will ensure low energy consumption. The construction project of the factory also includes a photovoltaic park, which will supply the new eco-smart factory.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: George Timakov/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 11:33
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks