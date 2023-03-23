UNICEF’s free parenting app Bebbo launched in Romanian

The Romanian Senate, UNICEF and the Step by Step Center launched the parenting app Bebbo in Romanian on Thursday, March 23. The free app is designed as a tool for parents and others involved in raising and caring for children up to 6 years old.

Bebbo was developed regionally by UNICEF with the support of the Austrian Development Agency and the European Union and is available in 14 other countries in Europe and Central Asia.

"The app launched today in Romanian is an easy-to-use tool, accessible and adapted to our current times. […] It is a really helpful tool for parents in the first years of children's development, a real online specialist you can rely on, and a tool that helps you monitor children's growth, medical checks or vaccinations. The Senate of Romania supports this initiative and continues to work with its partners for all children in Romania," said Senate president Alina Gorghiu.

The Bebbo app is free and offers parents expert advice on a wide range of topics related to child health and development, from nutrition and breastfeeding to early learning and the value of play, responsive parenting, protection and safety. It also includes specific guidance for parents and carers on how to take care of their own health.

The app's content, such as articles, video clips, ideas for games and activities, recipes and much more, was developed and validated internationally by UNICEF, being translated and adapted in Romania by the experts of the Step by Step Center.

"Bebbo is an important help for Romanian parents to provide their children with better, more informed care so that they develop harmoniously in the first years of life. Always at your fingertips, Bebbo has high-quality and extremely diverse content," said Anna Riatti, UNICEF representative in Romania.

Bebbo can be downloaded for free from Google Play or the App Store. To date, at the regional level, the application has been downloaded by more than 100,000 users.

(Photo source: UNICEF)