Two bears killed on Sibiu-Orastie highway in Romania

Two bears died after being hit by cars on the Sibiu-Orastie highway in Romania, in just a few days.

The first incident occurred on the night of Friday to Saturday (August 17-18), when a truck hit a bear in Saliste area in Sibiu county. Representatives of the Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges in Brasov said they checked the safety fence in the area and found no signs that the bear entered the highway through there, local Mediafax reported. The truck’s driver wasn’t injured in the accident.

A similar incident occurred on Monday morning, August 20, six km from where the first one took place. This bear also died after being hit by a car but the driver wasn’t injured.

The local authorities are to verify how the two bears managed to enter the highway.

Two zookeepers attacked by bear in central Romania city zoo

Irina Marica, [email protected]