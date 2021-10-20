Romanian lender BCR takes role in bringing EU funds to local entrepreneurs

Banca Comercială Română (BCR) and ROREG (the Romanian Association of Regional Development Agencies) signed a collaboration protocol to promote EU financing opportunities available for entrepreneurs through the Regional Operational Programs.

The joint initiative is focused on facilitating the entrepreneurs’ access to information to enable them to attract investments with a value amounting to over EUR 3.5 billion, provided through the Regional Operational Programs managed by RDAs, as Management Authorities.

The amounts dedicated to the private sector are prioritized on investments aimed at supporting performance enhancement, encouraging innovation and digitalization.

More than EUR 11 billion will be made available through ROPs under the 2021 – 2027 multiannual financial framework for a wide range of projects, covering the eight priority axes focused on the sustainable development of competitive regions.

(Photo source: the company)