Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 08:46
Business

Romanian lender BCR takes role in bringing EU funds to local entrepreneurs

20 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Comercială Română (BCR) and ROREG (the Romanian Association of Regional Development Agencies) signed a collaboration protocol to promote EU financing opportunities available for entrepreneurs through the Regional Operational Programs.

The joint initiative is focused on facilitating the entrepreneurs’ access to information to enable them to attract investments with a value amounting to over EUR 3.5 billion, provided through the Regional Operational Programs managed by RDAs, as Management Authorities.

The amounts dedicated to the private sector are prioritized on investments aimed at supporting performance enhancement, encouraging innovation and digitalization.

More than EUR 11 billion will be made available through ROPs under the 2021 – 2027 multiannual financial framework for a wide range of projects, covering the eight priority axes focused on the sustainable development of competitive regions.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 07:36
02 August 2021
RI +
Romanian startups and projects bringing a fresh take on tourism and travel
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/20/2021 - 08:46
Business

Romanian lender BCR takes role in bringing EU funds to local entrepreneurs

20 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Comercială Română (BCR) and ROREG (the Romanian Association of Regional Development Agencies) signed a collaboration protocol to promote EU financing opportunities available for entrepreneurs through the Regional Operational Programs.

The joint initiative is focused on facilitating the entrepreneurs’ access to information to enable them to attract investments with a value amounting to over EUR 3.5 billion, provided through the Regional Operational Programs managed by RDAs, as Management Authorities.

The amounts dedicated to the private sector are prioritized on investments aimed at supporting performance enhancement, encouraging innovation and digitalization.

More than EUR 11 billion will be made available through ROPs under the 2021 – 2027 multiannual financial framework for a wide range of projects, covering the eight priority axes focused on the sustainable development of competitive regions.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 07:36
02 August 2021
RI +
Romanian startups and projects bringing a fresh take on tourism and travel
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks