Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/08/2021 - 13:53
Social

Europe’s most dangerous capital: BBC podcast looks at Bucharest’s unsafe buildings and high seismic risk

08 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A BBC podcast looks at the unsafe buildings in Bucharest and the city’s high seismic risk. In the episode called “Europe’s most dangerous capital,” reporter Simona Rata talks about this significant problem of Romania.

Years of neglect have left many buildings in a terrible shape, and a serious quake “would cause many of the buildings to collapse, with a potential loss of life into the thousands,” BBC says. Little has been done to reinforce and renovate the buildings affected by the major earthquake of 1977, which killed nearly 1,600 people and collapsed thousands of buildings.

“The World Bank estimates that a similar earthquake will lead to USD 12 billion worth of damage,” reporter Simona Rata says in the BBC podcast.

Today, many buildings in Bucharest are at high-seismic risk, which means that they would likely fall if a strong quake shakes Romania. A few years back, such buildings were marked by putting a red rod on them. And, according to BBC, “nothing else has happened since.”

Reporter Simona Rata explains that even without an earthquake, there’s danger, with buildings with cracked walls and facades in very bad shape still standing in Bucharest. Buildings are a threat not only to residents but to passersby too.

The BBC podcast is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 02/08/2021 - 13:53
Social

Europe’s most dangerous capital: BBC podcast looks at Bucharest’s unsafe buildings and high seismic risk

08 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A BBC podcast looks at the unsafe buildings in Bucharest and the city’s high seismic risk. In the episode called “Europe’s most dangerous capital,” reporter Simona Rata talks about this significant problem of Romania.

Years of neglect have left many buildings in a terrible shape, and a serious quake “would cause many of the buildings to collapse, with a potential loss of life into the thousands,” BBC says. Little has been done to reinforce and renovate the buildings affected by the major earthquake of 1977, which killed nearly 1,600 people and collapsed thousands of buildings.

“The World Bank estimates that a similar earthquake will lead to USD 12 billion worth of damage,” reporter Simona Rata says in the BBC podcast.

Today, many buildings in Bucharest are at high-seismic risk, which means that they would likely fall if a strong quake shakes Romania. A few years back, such buildings were marked by putting a red rod on them. And, according to BBC, “nothing else has happened since.”

Reporter Simona Rata explains that even without an earthquake, there’s danger, with buildings with cracked walls and facades in very bad shape still standing in Bucharest. Buildings are a threat not only to residents but to passersby too.

The BBC podcast is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic