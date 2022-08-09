The parking lot located underneath the Basarab Overpass, which has been closed for the past decade, is reopening, Bucharest’s Sector 1 City Hall announced on Monday, August 8.

During yesterday’s meeting, the General Council of Bucharest approved its transfer to the administration of Sector 1, which will begin to carry out maintenance and development works as soon as the parking lot is handed over, which according to the official source, is within 60 days from the date of entry into force of this resolution.

The project was adopted with 29 votes in favour and two abstentions.

Sector 1’s mayor Clotilde Armand posted the following message on her Facebook page:

"Our request to receive the Basarab Bridge car park from the City Hall was approved today.

Although the PNL general councilors tried to block our request several times, without giving any explanations, I am glad that they finally understood the necessity of this project, for which I have fought for a long time.

After more than 10 years of neglect, we are opening the parking lot under the Basarab Overpass."

The car park was designed to accommodate 65 parking spaces.

All maintenance works will be financed through Sector 1’s local budget.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Daniel Caluian | Dreamstime.com)