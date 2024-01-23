Business

Romanian PVC joinery producer Barrier builds new EUR 2 mln factory to boost exports

23 January 2024

Barrier, a manufacturer of doors and windows from Bacău, northeastern Romania, owned by the Gârmacea family, is investing EUR 2 million to build a new manufacturing capacity likely to become operational in H1 this year.

The company aims to significantly expand its presence on international markets in 2024, given that the environment in Romania is not favourable at the moment.

"The current context, characterized by the uncertainty of the national market, the lack of sustained programs for the thermal rehabilitation of buildings and the level of prices in Romania, directs our attention and resources towards exploring and consolidating our position on foreign markets. Our strategy focuses on intensifying our presence in the European market to make this region a major component in our sales structure," entrepreneur Adrian Gârmacea explained, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The main countries that Barrier targets are the Netherlands, Great Britain, and Germany, the company already being present in other countries, such as Belgium, Switzerland, and Hungary, through franchises.

The company also sells in other countries, such as France, Austria, Italy, and even in Asia and Africa, especially in North Africa and the Middle East, but without the help of franchises.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Barrier)

Normal
 

