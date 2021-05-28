Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 08:02
Business

Bank lending gains momentum in Romania, driven by corporate segment

28 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The stock of bank loans in Romania increased by 8.3% yoy at the end of April, when it reached RON 293.6 bln (EUR 59.9 bln), according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The bank lending gained momentum compared to January when the annual growth rate was only 5.1% yoy.

While the portfolios of both household and corporate segments expanded by double-digit rates compared to April 2020 - the corporate part boasted an above-average rise of 17.3% yoy (speaking of local currency loans alone) that furthermore reverses the -0.03% yoy negative performance displayed last April, at the outset of the crisis.

Household lending has always been an active segment of the banking market, and the 11.0% yoy increase posted as of April this year comes as no surprise, even after a challenging year. Nonetheless, the past year was not as harsh as expected initially, and the repayment moratorium had a positive impact in terms of the stock of loans.

Compared to April 2020, the household lending posted this April a slightly slower annual growth (+11% yoy vs +12.7% yoy) that does not change the big picture - but highlights the momentum gained by the corporate segment. The Government guarantees have definitely contributed to this.

As of April, the loans denominated in local currency accounted for 70% (RON 206 bln). Out of this, 60% (RON 123.5 bln) was formed buy household loans. The stock of foreign currency-denominated loans (mostly corporate) contracted by 2.3% yoy to RON 87.1 bln at the end of April.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/15/2021 - 14:20
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 05/28/2021 - 08:02
Business

Bank lending gains momentum in Romania, driven by corporate segment

28 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The stock of bank loans in Romania increased by 8.3% yoy at the end of April, when it reached RON 293.6 bln (EUR 59.9 bln), according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The bank lending gained momentum compared to January when the annual growth rate was only 5.1% yoy.

While the portfolios of both household and corporate segments expanded by double-digit rates compared to April 2020 - the corporate part boasted an above-average rise of 17.3% yoy (speaking of local currency loans alone) that furthermore reverses the -0.03% yoy negative performance displayed last April, at the outset of the crisis.

Household lending has always been an active segment of the banking market, and the 11.0% yoy increase posted as of April this year comes as no surprise, even after a challenging year. Nonetheless, the past year was not as harsh as expected initially, and the repayment moratorium had a positive impact in terms of the stock of loans.

Compared to April 2020, the household lending posted this April a slightly slower annual growth (+11% yoy vs +12.7% yoy) that does not change the big picture - but highlights the momentum gained by the corporate segment. The Government guarantees have definitely contributed to this.

As of April, the loans denominated in local currency accounted for 70% (RON 206 bln). Out of this, 60% (RON 123.5 bln) was formed buy household loans. The stock of foreign currency-denominated loans (mostly corporate) contracted by 2.3% yoy to RON 87.1 bln at the end of April.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/15/2021 - 14:20
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars