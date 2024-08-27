Romania’s leading financial group expands range of medical services financing

BT Direct and iStoma announced a partnership to make it easier for the population to access medical services so that customers can pay in installments at more than 1,500 dental clinics in the country.

Customers can pay for fixed installments for up to 60 months.

BT Direct is the personal financing company of Banca Transilvania Group, and iStoma is the developer of the platform of the same name, used by almost 2.700 dentists in Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Ireland, Italy, and Spain to optimize their work.

BT Direct has almost 100 partners in the medical field, and the collaboration with iStoma contributes to strengthening its presence in that market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)