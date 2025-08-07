Banca Transilvania backs largest commercial park in Romania’s Transylvania with EUR 16 mln funding

Banca Transilvania is financing the development of URBANO Shopping & Living, the largest commercial park in the region of Transylvania, with over EUR 16 million. The project, initiated by URBANO Group, aims to transform the town of Florești in Cluj County into a commercial and entertainment hub starting next year.

With a total investment exceeding EUR 100 million, URBANO Group plans to boost the local community through improved accessibility, mobility, and environmentally friendly solutions. The location of URBANO Shopping & Living is expected to attract a nearby population of more than 150,000 people.

Cosmin Călin, Senior Executive Director for Large Companies, Structured Finance and Factoring at Banca Transilvania, said that such developments have the potential to create a broader ecosystem, becoming focal points for further real estate investments.

In his turn, Alexandru Șerban, co-founder of URBANO Group, stated that the new commercial park is intended to create a significant impact on residents in the western area of the Cluj Metropolitan Zone.

URBANO Shopping & Living will cover 25 hectares and feature a range of commercial and entertainment venues including a DIY store, a cash & carry hypermarket, supermarkets, furniture and decoration stores, clothing, footwear, health and beauty shops, sports equipment, electronics, toy stores, cafes, confectioneries, drive-in restaurants, office spaces, and event halls.

The development is expected to generate over 500 jobs during construction and afterward.

In addition to its economic and social impact, the commercial park will incorporate green solutions. These include more than five hectares of green spaces, efficient energy management, renewable energy sources, and charging stations for electric bikes and cars.

Banca Transilvania, the largest bank in Romania and Southeast Europe, serves nearly five million customers and operates more than 530 branches across 180 localities.

URBANO Group, active since 2016 in Cluj-Napoca and its metropolitan area, develops premium projects in logistics-industrial, residential, and commercial sectors.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)