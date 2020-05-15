Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 08:08
Business
Banca Transilvania expects quick, robust post-COVID recovery in Romania
15 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's economy is already recovering after the lockdown shock in April, and the GDP will return next year to the level reached in 2019 (EUR 220 billion), according to Andrei Radulescu, chief economist of the country's biggest bank - Banca Transilvania, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

He expects average economic growth of 2.5% per year for 2020-2022.

His forecast is among the most optimistic voiced by independent analysts over the past couple of months after the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. The European Commission forecast 6% GDP contraction for Romania's economy this year and incomplete recovery (+4.2%) in 2021.

The interest rates on local currency loans will decline, and the exchange rate will remain stable; therefore, we witness a historic chance for a new investment cycle, Radulescu commented.

"As a result of this crisis, global financing costs will remain at historic lows for several years to come. It is the best time to invest in the economy. The shock induced by the pandemic has led to increased flexibility in the labor market. We must focus on the consumption of goods and services made in Romania, we have the chance to level the external balance," said Andrei Radulescu in an interview for ZF Live.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 08:08
Business
Banca Transilvania expects quick, robust post-COVID recovery in Romania
15 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's economy is already recovering after the lockdown shock in April, and the GDP will return next year to the level reached in 2019 (EUR 220 billion), according to Andrei Radulescu, chief economist of the country's biggest bank - Banca Transilvania, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

He expects average economic growth of 2.5% per year for 2020-2022.

His forecast is among the most optimistic voiced by independent analysts over the past couple of months after the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. The European Commission forecast 6% GDP contraction for Romania's economy this year and incomplete recovery (+4.2%) in 2021.

The interest rates on local currency loans will decline, and the exchange rate will remain stable; therefore, we witness a historic chance for a new investment cycle, Radulescu commented.

"As a result of this crisis, global financing costs will remain at historic lows for several years to come. It is the best time to invest in the economy. The shock induced by the pandemic has led to increased flexibility in the labor market. We must focus on the consumption of goods and services made in Romania, we have the chance to level the external balance," said Andrei Radulescu in an interview for ZF Live.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 May 2020
Business
Romania records 2.4% economic growth in first quarter
15 May 2020
Social
Romania keeps most international flights suspended as it replaces state of emergency with state of alert
14 May 2020
Social
Romania's president: State of emergency ends but pandemic continues
15 May 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Two Americans get stuck in Romania during the COVID-19 lockdown: We believe Romania is a hidden gem!
13 May 2020
Social
Romanian church in Chicago defies stay-at-home order issued by Illinois governor
13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub
13 May 2020
Business
EBRD: Romania’s economy will contract by 4% this year, rebound by 4% in 2021
13 May 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment - Romania and the coronavirus: shock, response and recovery