Finance

Banca Transilvania boasts 36% stronger profit and outstanding ROE in Jan-Sept

13 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net profit of Romania's largest financial group by assets, Banca Transilvania Group, surged by 36.6% y/y to RON 2.29 billion, out of which the bank contributed RON 1.86 billion (+29% y/y), according to a note to investors. The return on equity consequently improved from last year to 25.8%.

Although the bank highlights its advance in expanding digitalisation and boosting the volume of transactions operated, the main source of profit remains the traditional net interest income.

The bank assigns the bright financial results to the increase in the business volumes and the number of processed transactions. Indeed, lending has been sluggish – like across the entire banking system. However, at the group level, the stock of loans and advances increased by 6.3% ytd to RON 69.3 billion, of which the bank alone contributed RON 68.4 billion (+7.9% ytd).

"It has been a good nine months for Banca Transilvania, in which we have further increased our transaction volumes and thus strengthened our market leadership," said Ӧmer Tetik, CEO of Banca Transilvania. 

But the net interest derived by the bank was a substantial source of profit as well – actually the main source: the net interest income increased indeed by only 20.6% y/y (to RON 3.79 billion), but the increase in absolute value (RON 647.8 million) was slightly higher than the rise in net profit (RON 613.6 million) indicating it as the main driver for financial group's profitability.

The same for the bank alone, which reported RON 3.10 billion net interest income, 18.5% up y/y, but enough to explain the rise of the net profit.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Finance

Banca Transilvania boasts 36% stronger profit and outstanding ROE in Jan-Sept

13 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The net profit of Romania's largest financial group by assets, Banca Transilvania Group, surged by 36.6% y/y to RON 2.29 billion, out of which the bank contributed RON 1.86 billion (+29% y/y), according to a note to investors. The return on equity consequently improved from last year to 25.8%.

Although the bank highlights its advance in expanding digitalisation and boosting the volume of transactions operated, the main source of profit remains the traditional net interest income.

The bank assigns the bright financial results to the increase in the business volumes and the number of processed transactions. Indeed, lending has been sluggish – like across the entire banking system. However, at the group level, the stock of loans and advances increased by 6.3% ytd to RON 69.3 billion, of which the bank alone contributed RON 68.4 billion (+7.9% ytd).

"It has been a good nine months for Banca Transilvania, in which we have further increased our transaction volumes and thus strengthened our market leadership," said Ӧmer Tetik, CEO of Banca Transilvania. 

But the net interest derived by the bank was a substantial source of profit as well – actually the main source: the net interest income increased indeed by only 20.6% y/y (to RON 3.79 billion), but the increase in absolute value (RON 647.8 million) was slightly higher than the rise in net profit (RON 613.6 million) indicating it as the main driver for financial group's profitability.

The same for the bank alone, which reported RON 3.10 billion net interest income, 18.5% up y/y, but enough to explain the rise of the net profit.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania