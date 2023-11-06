Banca Transilvania distributes EUR 180 mln in dividends at 5.1% yield

Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), the largest lender on the local market by assets, will grant on November 6 dividends of RON 900 million from the profit achieved in the years 2022 and 2021, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The dividend decision was approved by the shareholders at the end of September.

The gross dividend per share is RON 1.13, resulting in a 5.1% yield based on the current market price (as of November 3).

The bank’s shares appreciated by 27.4% ytd this year on transactions of RON 1.7 billion. Its market capital is around RON 18 billion (EUR 3.6 billion).

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)