Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 08:34
Politics

Poll: RO President and opposition leader share same negative favorability scores

27 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Both Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and opposition leader Marcel Ciolacu, two of the people expected to play key roles in the further political developments, share roughly similar and negative favorability scores, according to an Avangarde survey quoted by News.ro.

Actually, President Iohannis holds a marginally stronger score: 52% negative opinions versus 28% positive opinions.

Ciolacu follows the President closely with a 52% negative to 27% positive opinions.

The best placed in this regard is the Social Democrat MP Alexandru Rafila (PSD) with a balanced score: 36% negative versus 36% positive opinions.

Another major politician placed above President Iohannis is the mayor of Cluj Napoca, Emil Boc.

When it comes to the electoral support for political parties, the Social Democrats (PSD) lead with 37%, followed by the Liberal Party (PNL), AUR (14%), and USR-PLUS (13%). The only other party above the 5% threshold is the ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR (5%).

(Photo: Vladographer/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 08:34
Politics

Poll: RO President and opposition leader share same negative favorability scores

27 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Both Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and opposition leader Marcel Ciolacu, two of the people expected to play key roles in the further political developments, share roughly similar and negative favorability scores, according to an Avangarde survey quoted by News.ro.

Actually, President Iohannis holds a marginally stronger score: 52% negative opinions versus 28% positive opinions.

Ciolacu follows the President closely with a 52% negative to 27% positive opinions.

The best placed in this regard is the Social Democrat MP Alexandru Rafila (PSD) with a balanced score: 36% negative versus 36% positive opinions.

Another major politician placed above President Iohannis is the mayor of Cluj Napoca, Emil Boc.

When it comes to the electoral support for political parties, the Social Democrats (PSD) lead with 37%, followed by the Liberal Party (PNL), AUR (14%), and USR-PLUS (13%). The only other party above the 5% threshold is the ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR (5%).

(Photo: Vladographer/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks