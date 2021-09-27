Poll: RO President and opposition leader share same negative favorability scores

Both Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and opposition leader Marcel Ciolacu, two of the people expected to play key roles in the further political developments, share roughly similar and negative favorability scores, according to an Avangarde survey quoted by News.ro.

Actually, President Iohannis holds a marginally stronger score: 52% negative opinions versus 28% positive opinions.

Ciolacu follows the President closely with a 52% negative to 27% positive opinions.

The best placed in this regard is the Social Democrat MP Alexandru Rafila (PSD) with a balanced score: 36% negative versus 36% positive opinions.

Another major politician placed above President Iohannis is the mayor of Cluj Napoca, Emil Boc.

When it comes to the electoral support for political parties, the Social Democrats (PSD) lead with 37%, followed by the Liberal Party (PNL), AUR (14%), and USR-PLUS (13%). The only other party above the 5% threshold is the ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR (5%).

(Photo: Vladographer/ Dreamstime)

