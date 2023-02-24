Avalanche in Romania’s Rodna Mountains claims life of Polish tourist

A Polish tourist has died, while two others managed to survive after being caught in an avalanche in the Borșa area of the Rodna Mountains in Romania, according to rescuers.

Initial information posted on Facebook by mountain rescuers Salvamont Romania indicated that one person had died and two were missing after an avalanche had caught a group of Polish tourists.

One of the tourists died, while the other two managed to survive, according to the head of Salvamont Maramureș, Dan Benga. "The two tourists who were reported missing are alive. They managed to get out on their own, and their condition is good," the Salvamont Maramureș representative told Digi24.

Salvamont chief Sabin Cornoiu said that the avalanche occurred on a slope near the Olympic ski run.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Salvamont Romania - Dispeceratul National Salvamont on FB)