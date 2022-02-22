AutoVantage, the Romanian platform where new car buyers can compare offers from car dealers all over the country, is the latest startup soon to be listed on the crowdfunding platform Rōnin.

The company is planning to raise EUR 150,000 through Rōnin, which would put it at a EUR 2,000,000 valuation.

Rōnin, the investment platform that helps entrepreneurs in various fields to finance their business ideas, announced AutoVantage as an upcoming project on weronin.com, with interested investors being able to pre-register to get exclusive priority access for 48h and be the first to invest in the company’s development plans.

“Our mission is to bring transparency and peace of mind in the car buying process, helping customers find the best offer for them by negotiating with dealerships all over Romania on their behalf, while at the same time we qualify them as customers and save dealers 90% of the time and energy they invest in making a sale,” said Pincu Ionescu, Chief Executive Officer at AutoVantage.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

