Romanian car parts distribution group AD Auto Total takes over Bulgarian peer

Romanian car parts distribution group AD Auto Total, active since 1994 and posting a RON 2.2 billion (EUR 450 million) turnover in 2023, announced it will take over the Bulgarian peer Auto Hit, Profit.ro reported.

A company with 100% Romanian capital and a player in the local auto parts distribution market, AD Auto Total has 106 of its own warehouses in Romania, Hungary, and Moldova and over 32,000 customers.

Founded in 2002, Auto Hit operates a central warehouse in Ruse and 28 branches in major Bulgarian cities, including Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas.

Following the transaction, Auto Total will supply auto parts, consumables, accessories, and equipment to Auto Hit, which will distribute them in Bulgaria through wholesale and retail.

