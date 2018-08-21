31 °C
Bucharest
Aug 21, 16:48

Romanian authorities may install electric fences to stop bears from reaching highway

by Romania Insider
The authorities in Romania’s Sibiu county ponder installing electric fences in several forested areas crossed by the Sibiu-Orastie highway, to prevent bears from reaching the highway.

In the last couple of days two bears were killed after they entered the highway and were hit by cars.

The local authorities have called on those involved in managing the wildlife in the area to take action. Another solution analyzed is to try and push the bears to higher ground.

