Austrian logistics group sees strong business growth in Romania as auto market recovers

Austrian automotive logistics company Hödlmayr increased its turnover in Romania by over 30% in 2022 to EUR 43 million as the auto industry started to recover.

The company has contracts with Romanian car manufacturer Dacia to carry the vehicles produced at its factory in Mioveni, in southern Romania, to the Western European markets.

“We continually invest in the development of our rail transport solutions, and the construction of a new rail link at the Pitești site last year is evidence of this commitment. This focus on multimodal transportation to and from Romania has proven effective in recent years. Innovative concepts of this kind often provide the competitive advantage needed, which is why we managed to increase our turnover by over 30%, reaching EUR 43 million last year,” said Tamer Sen, the General Manager of Hoedlmayr-Lazar Romania.

“A 25% growth in new car sales in the first half of 2023 keeps us optimistic for the future,” he added.

This year, Hödlmayr Romania is investing EUR 5 million to modernize its vehicle fleet through the acquisition of 20 new Euro-6 trucks.

Hödlmayr Logistics Romania is considered the second-largest automotive logistics company in the country, currently employing 190 people. Its vehicle fleet consists of a total of 250 special transporters and subcontractors.

