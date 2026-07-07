Romania’s far-right leader George Simion urges president Nicușor Dan to nominate prime minister

Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) leader George Simion on July 6 urged president Nicușor Dan to nominate a prime minister without delay, as Romania's political deadlock continued more than two months after the collapse of the previous government, according to Agerpres.

“Nicușor, nominate a prime minister NOW! Bolojan, leave the Victoria Palace. Romanians, COME ON!” Simion wrote on Facebook, referring to acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

The appeal comes as president Dan has so far declined to nominate another prime minister-designate, arguing that parliamentary parties must first demonstrate they can secure the backing of at least 233 lawmakers required to form a government. The Constitution does not set a deadline for the president to nominate a candidate.

On July 1, AUR's National Steering Council unanimously decided to begin the parliamentary procedure to suspend president Dan and to seek early parliamentary elections. The party also resolved that its lawmakers would not attend or vote in favour of any coalition government proposed by the president.

AUR justified its initiative by accusing Dan of excluding "a significant part of Romanians" from decisions regarding the country's future and of refusing to nominate what it described as the "second proposal for prime minister", which the party claims is required under the Constitution.

The suspension initiative faces significant parliamentary hurdles. AUR currently holds 91 seats in Parliament, well short of the 156 lawmakers required to formally initiate suspension proceedings and the 233 votes needed to approve the president's suspension. Should Parliament approve such a motion, a national referendum on the president's dismissal would have to be held within 30 days.

The party's strategy is therefore widely seen as aimed primarily at increasing pressure for early parliamentary elections rather than achieving president Dan's suspension. So far, the mainstream parliamentary parties have rejected cooperation with AUR on the initiative.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)