Auchan Romania voted “Retailer of the Year 2025” and Awarded for Romanian Private Label Products

With a continued commitment to innovation, sustainability, and affordability, Auchan Romania has received three major distinctions at the “Voted Product of the Year 2025” competition – the most prestigious recognition platform for innovation and performance among products, brands, and retail networks in Romania.

In addition to being named Retailer of the Year in the Hypermarket & Supermarket category, a competition introduced this year under the same umbrella, Auchan also won the "Voted Product of the Year – Private Label" award in two categories with products developed in collaboration with local producers: “Fruit and Nut Bars” in the fruit bar range and “Organic Cheese” with the ECO cow cheese range from Auchan’s integrated supply chain.

In an environment where consumer trust is the most valuable currency, the “Voted Product of the Year” Gala has established itself for over a decade as a relevant barometer of Romanian consumer preferences. The event rewards the most appreciated private label products in local retail, as well as impactful brands and initiatives such as “Retailer of the Year,” based on a rigorous, transparent methodology certified internationally.

The "Voted Retailer of the Year 2025" award granted to Auchan Romania, in one of the newest categories introduced, validates the customer experience offered by the retailer: a combination of affordable prices, diverse assortment, responsible products, and a well-calibrated omnichannel strategy. This recognition is based on the results of a national study carried out between March 24 – May 31, 2025, on a sample of 6,445 urban Romanian consumers, conducted by Treetz sprl, an ESOMAR member research company, with methodology certified by Deloitte.

Auchan Romania continues to earn consumer trust by offering private label products with the best quality-to-price ratio. Over 1,000 of its more than 1,300 private label food products are made in partnership with Romanian producers, with each new range designed to meet current consumer needs, reflecting the retailer’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.

The Auchan private label products awarded in 2025 at the “Voted Product of the Year 2025” Gala are:

Auchan ECO Cow Cheese Range – Winner in the “Organic Cheese” category and part of Auchan’s integrated supply chain, praised for its authentic Romanian taste, responsible sourcing, and organic certification.

Auchan Fruit Bar Range – Winner in the "Fruit and Nut Bars" category, consisting of 9 varieties produced in Romania, known for their natural taste, quality ingredients, and convenient format

These distinctions reflect current consumer preferences and broader trends favoring clean, transparent products with low environmental impact and high nutritional value.

About Auchan Romania

Auchan Romania operates over 470 stores, including 26 classic hypermarkets, 8 ATAC Hyper Discount hypermarkets, 9 supermarkets, the fully automated Auchan Go smart store, nearly 400 MyAuchan ultra-proximity stores (most located in Petrom stations), over 30 Simply by Auchan franchise stores, and the online store auchan.ro. With a 2024 gross turnover of over €1.7 billion, Auchan offers residents in cities across the country a modern, high-quality omnichannel retail experience, featuring one of the widest assortments on the market and a responsible discount concept with low prices every day.

