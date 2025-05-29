Auchan becomes the official partner of the largest barbecue festival in Europe: GRILLFEST BBQ ARENA 2025 powered by Auchan

News from Companies

June 20-22, National Arena, Bucharest – 250,000 sqm, 1 million euros in premium meat, tens of thousands of participants

Auchan Romania and GrillFest BBQ are excited to announce a major partnership: one of the retailers with the most extensive support for Romanian producers, and at the same time, one of the most innovative retailers in Romania, is backing the largest barbecue and lifestyle festival in Europe. Together, they will bring a memorable culinary experience to the public, across 250,000 square meters — the equivalent of 35 football fields!

GrillFest BBQ powered by Auchan returns from June 20-22 at National Arena for its third edition, with a sensational lineup of live cooking, music, activations, and slow-cooked, savory demonstrations of dishes from all over the world. The value of the premium meats and ingredients at stake exceeds 1,000,000 euros.

A celebration of community, flavor, and grilling tradition

From Texas brisket and Brazilian picanha to Japanese wagyu, Spanish chorizo, Korean bulgogi, and Romanian mici – GrillFest BBQ is a global culinary journey. The festival brings together the most famous barbecue styles from around the world, through live masterclasses held by international and local chefs, as well as "battle-style" cooking sessions featuring unique dishes – bison vs. crocodile, ostrich vs. shark.

Music, vibe, and activations for all tastes

In addition to the food zone, the festival will feature 3 live music stages, DJ sets, areas for children, sports, as well as dedicated spaces for artisan desserts, creative brand activations, exclusive launches, a barber shop, tattoos, cocktail bars, and themed lounges.

Auchan will be at the heart of the festival with tasty activations, exclusive products, and surprises for the whole family.

GrillFest BBQ is about you, family, friends, and the joy of being together around the grill. It’s about culture, taste, and a community gathered around a good flame.

Early bird tickets are available on www.grill-fest.ro and through the iabilet.ro network.

About Auchan

Auchan Romania has a portfolio of over 460 stores, including 26 traditional hypermarkets, 8 ATAC Hiper Discount hypermarkets, 9 supermarkets, the smart store Auchan Go, nearly 400 MyAuchan ultra-proximity stores (most of them in Petrom stations), 30 Simply by Auchan franchise stores, as well as the online store auchan.ro. With a turnover of over 1.6 billion euros in 2023, Auchan offers residents in the cities where its stores are located an omnichannel, modern, high-quality shopping experience, with the widest range of products and a responsible discount concept, with low prices every day.

