Belgium's Atenor to cash EUR 200 mln for two office buildings in Romania

Atenor, the Belgian developer working on the Dacia One project in Romania's capital city, could collect EUR 200 mln from the sale of the Hermes Business Campus offices in the Dimitrie Pompeiu area to Adventum and Dacia One to Dedeman, according to market data quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

No party commented on the transactions.

The Adventum "boutique" investment fund, led by a Hungarian team but headquartered in Malta, is considering buying Hermes Business Campus offices in the capital city from Belgian developer Atenor, according to real estate sources.

