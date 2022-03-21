Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 14:00
CSR

Romanian NGO Workshop Without Borders is hiring Ukrainian refugees

21 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several companies and organizations have been opening up positions for Ukrainian refugees looking for a job in Romania. One of them is Ateliere Fara Frontiere (Workshop Without Borders), a local NGO that integrates people in need into the labour market, which also announced that it is hiring Ukrainian citizens coming from vulnerable backgrounds.

The jobs are available at the non-profit organization’s headquarters in Bucharest and the bio&co farm in the village of Ciocanari, Dambovita. The NGO is looking for a tailor, agricultural workers, and people for the departments involved in computer refurbishment or dismantling electronic and household appliances.

Applications can be sent to cariere@atelierefarafrontiere.ro, by phone or text message/WhatsApp at +40720.401.273, and on the Ateliere Fara Frontiere’s Facebook or Instagram pages, in Romanian or English.

“We stand by the Ukrainians and want to support those who come to Romania. Our organization can also help institutions, NGOs or centres that support refugees with refurbished laptops or computers. All you have to do is write to us. At the same time, we need to collect such equipment in order to refurbish it,” said Damien Thiery, CEO of Ateliere Fara Frontiere.

Ateliere Fara Frontiere creates jobs for people coming from vulnerable groups and provides social services that consist of job coaching, financial counselling, access to education, and mental health. It is running three workshops - reconect, remesh, and the bio&co farm - all of them designed based on the social entrepreneurship set of principles.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ateliere Fara Frontiere)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 10:04
08 March 2022
Social
Are you Ukrainian and want to come to Romania? Here’s what you need to know
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 14:00
CSR

Romanian NGO Workshop Without Borders is hiring Ukrainian refugees

21 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several companies and organizations have been opening up positions for Ukrainian refugees looking for a job in Romania. One of them is Ateliere Fara Frontiere (Workshop Without Borders), a local NGO that integrates people in need into the labour market, which also announced that it is hiring Ukrainian citizens coming from vulnerable backgrounds.

The jobs are available at the non-profit organization’s headquarters in Bucharest and the bio&co farm in the village of Ciocanari, Dambovita. The NGO is looking for a tailor, agricultural workers, and people for the departments involved in computer refurbishment or dismantling electronic and household appliances.

Applications can be sent to cariere@atelierefarafrontiere.ro, by phone or text message/WhatsApp at +40720.401.273, and on the Ateliere Fara Frontiere’s Facebook or Instagram pages, in Romanian or English.

“We stand by the Ukrainians and want to support those who come to Romania. Our organization can also help institutions, NGOs or centres that support refugees with refurbished laptops or computers. All you have to do is write to us. At the same time, we need to collect such equipment in order to refurbish it,” said Damien Thiery, CEO of Ateliere Fara Frontiere.

Ateliere Fara Frontiere creates jobs for people coming from vulnerable groups and provides social services that consist of job coaching, financial counselling, access to education, and mental health. It is running three workshops - reconect, remesh, and the bio&co farm - all of them designed based on the social entrepreneurship set of principles.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ateliere Fara Frontiere)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 10:04
08 March 2022
Social
Are you Ukrainian and want to come to Romania? Here’s what you need to know
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions