Romanian NGO Workshop Without Borders is hiring Ukrainian refugees

Several companies and organizations have been opening up positions for Ukrainian refugees looking for a job in Romania. One of them is Ateliere Fara Frontiere (Workshop Without Borders), a local NGO that integrates people in need into the labour market, which also announced that it is hiring Ukrainian citizens coming from vulnerable backgrounds.

The jobs are available at the non-profit organization’s headquarters in Bucharest and the bio&co farm in the village of Ciocanari, Dambovita. The NGO is looking for a tailor, agricultural workers, and people for the departments involved in computer refurbishment or dismantling electronic and household appliances.

Applications can be sent to cariere@atelierefarafrontiere.ro, by phone or text message/WhatsApp at +40720.401.273, and on the Ateliere Fara Frontiere’s Facebook or Instagram pages, in Romanian or English.

“We stand by the Ukrainians and want to support those who come to Romania. Our organization can also help institutions, NGOs or centres that support refugees with refurbished laptops or computers. All you have to do is write to us. At the same time, we need to collect such equipment in order to refurbish it,” said Damien Thiery, CEO of Ateliere Fara Frontiere.

Ateliere Fara Frontiere creates jobs for people coming from vulnerable groups and provides social services that consist of job coaching, financial counselling, access to education, and mental health. It is running three workshops - reconect, remesh, and the bio&co farm - all of them designed based on the social entrepreneurship set of principles.

(Photo source: Ateliere Fara Frontiere)