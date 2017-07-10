31.5 °C
Bucharest
Jul 10, 21:55

South African company buys Romanian food supplements distributor

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

South African over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products manufacturer Ascendis Health has bought the food supplements distributor Sun Wave Pharma for EUR 16 million cash, according to Seenews.com.

Sun Wave Pharma was established in Romania in 2008 by Yogish Agarwal, a former country manager of pharmaceuticals company Ranbaxy.

Ascendis Health had previously declared Romania a target for acquisitions as it is a top investment destination in the region. The takeover of Sun Wave Pharma was conditioned by the purchase of NHP Pharma in Cyprus for a sum in between EUR 26 – EUR 49 million, depending on the company’s financial results in the coming three years.

Sun Wave Parma had a turnover of RON 116 million (EUR 25.7 million) in 2016, up 36% on 2015. It reported a profit of RON 6.4 million (EUR 1.4 million), according to data from the Finance Ministry. It employs 343 people.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list