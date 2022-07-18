ARTmania Festival returns to Sibiu this weekend

ARTmania Festival, the event dedicated to rock music, returns with another edition between July 22 and July 24 in Sibiu’s Grand Square.

This year’s run marks 15 years since the festival’s first edition.

The lineup includes names such as Mercyful Fate, Meshuggah, Transatlantic, Testament, and Cult of Luna, alongside artists and groups such as Leprous, The Pineapple Thief, Stoned Jesus, The Vintage Caravan and the Romanian groups Bucovina, Taine and Dordeduh.

Besides the concerts, the festival also covers events such as a reading corner for grownups and children, set up in the Rockwatch stage-lounge area in a partnership with the Astra County Library, and various reading and creative activities for children, also in a partnership with the Astra County Library.

There will also be film screenings in the Multimedia Room of the Brukenthal Museum, while students enjoy free access to the exhibition “Goya and Dali, the Curse of War,” in collaboration with the Brukenthal Museum.

Updates on the festival’s program are available here and here.

(Photo: 2019 edition of ARTMania by Salajean | Dreamstime.com)

