NFT tickets available for this year’s ARTmania Festival in Romania

ARTmania Festival in Sibiu, in Romania’s famous region of Transylvania, partnered with NFT Week to offer a new experience to festivalgoers this year. Based on this collaboration, tech enthusiasts can buy NFT tickets or passes and enjoy exclusive access, discounts, unique digital content, and other benefits, the organizers said.

Holders of a three-day pass to the ARTmania Festival can also exchange it for NFTs (NFT Converted Edition). This will give them access to an “NFT Secret Event,” a special event organized on July 28.

In addition, the first 500 persons to buy NFT tickets/passes or exchange their traditional ticket or pass for an NFT can sign up for one of the guided “NFT city tours.”

Moreover, based on this collaboration, festivalgoers will be able to participate free of charge, based on the festival wristband, in presentations, discussions, workshops, and alternative events related to technology and dedicated to exploring the applicability of NFTs in various fields. They will take place in the “ARTmania Technology corner,” the area dedicated to high-tech topics in the city’s Grand Square.

“The integration of NFTs in Sibiu’s cultural sector is not only a national first but also a vision of how technology can add value to cultural and social experiences. Our partnership with ARTmania Festival is proof of our shared commitment to innovate and offer the public access to a diverse range of activities, with additional benefits brought by blockchain technology,” said Ovidiu Popica, [NFT Week Project Coordinator], at the official launch of NFT Week.

“Through the NFTTickets.ro platform, we want to offer an innovative solution to some of the most pressing problems in the industry, such as ticket counterfeiting and the lack of transparency on the secondary market,” he added.

The 2024 ARTmania Festival will take place between July 26 and 28. Its lineup includes Korn (USA), Spiritbox (CA), Satyricon (NO), Borknagar (NO), The Flower Kings (SE), Monuments (UK), TAINE (RO), Alpha Q (RO), and Awake the Demons (RO). New names will be announced soon.

