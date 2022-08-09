Upcoming Art Safari edition brings V&A's Art of John Constable exhibition to Bucharest

The tenth edition of Art Safri, due to start on September 23 at Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest, will present in its international pavilion an exhibition dedicated to the art of English landscape painter John Constable.

The exhibition Seeking Truth: The Art of John Constable, curated by Dr Emily Knight and Katharine Martin, covers works by Constable and from his collection. It is organized by Victoria and Albert Museum in London (A Victoria & Albert Exhibition - Touring the World).

The public will be able to see works by Albrecht Dürer, Rembrandt van Rijn, Claude Lorrain, William Turner, Thomas Gainsborough, and Jacob van Ruisdael.

The international pavilion will also present the exhibition Korean Beauty in Poster Art by Byoungil Sun. The show is organized in partnership with South Korea's Embassy in Romania and is meant to target the increasingly young audiences of the event.

The Romanian pavilion includes the exhibition Ștefan Popescu. Travel Stories, curated by Dr Elena Olariu and organized in a partnership with the Bucharest Municipality Museum. It invites the public to rediscover the work of "one of the main traveling painters of Romanian art."

Also in the Romanian pavilion is the exhibition Lilian Theil. A Smiling Old Woman, curated by Raluca Ilaria Demetrescu. The exhibition will put the spotlight on a unique artist, who currently lives and works in Sighișoara. "Reflective and deeply philosophical, Lilian Theil's stitched, drawn, and needle-painted creations are telling stories about life and death, local and European history, centuries and accidents, youth and old age, decay and hope, decency or deportation and torture, beliefs and irony," a presentation of the exhibition reads.

Mihai Mureșan. Small things is another exhibition in the Romanian pavilion, curated by Dr Ioan Sbârciu. It presents the works of the artist who is part of the new generation of neo-realist painters trained at the Cluj painting school.

Earlier this year, Art Safari announced it would hold two exhibition seasons in 2022. The edition that just ended presented an exhibition dedicated to Romanian painter Theodor Aman; the exhibition Picasso, Dali & Falla – Le Tricorne; Red, Yellow, and Blue, with works by artist Irina Dragomir; a photography exhibition with works by German photo-journalist Barbara Klemm; and an exhibition dedicated to avant-garde artist Marcel Iancu.

(Photo: Works by John Constable at the Royal Academy of Arts in London by Nicoleta Raluca Tudor | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com