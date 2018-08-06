Famous Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren has performed more than seven hours at this year’s edition of Untold, the biggest electronic music festival in Romania. The artist began his set at 02:00 on Monday morning, August 6, and ended the show more than seven hours later, after 09:00.

The DJ also shared part of his morning show on his Facebook page.

Armin van Buuren has also been part of the lineup at previous editions of Untold, and promised his fans that he will also come to the 2019 edition with a special show. Last year, the DJ entertained the Untold crowd for more than five hours.

Similar to the previous editions, the 2018 Untold brought tens of thousands of people to Cluj-Napoca, as well as many well-known artists and bands such as Black Eyed Peas, The Chainsmokers, The Prodigy, Jason Derulo, Armin van Buuren, Kygo, Diplo, Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas&Like Mike, Afrojack and Tiesto. As a first this year, some of the concerts in the festival were also broadcast live on the Untold YouTube channel.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Untold on Facebook)