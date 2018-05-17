ArcelorMittal names Romanian CEO at Galati, Skopje plant

ArcelorMittal, the biggest steelmaker in the world, appointed Romanian Bogdan Grecu as the new CEO of its plants at Galati, in Romania, and Skopje in Macedonia.

Both groups are on the list of assets ArcelorMittal plans to sell this year, to be able to take over the Ilva steel plant in Italy, the biggest in the European Union. Besides the plants in Romania and Macedonia, the group will also sell assets in Italy, Czech Republic, Luxembourg and Belgium.

Bogdan Grecu replaces Frenchman Bruno Ribo at the helm of ArcelorMittal Galati, the biggest steel plant in Romania.

Grecu, 41, has been working for ArcelorMittal Galati since 2001 and has been a member of the company’s executive board since 2012. Bruno Ribo, 55, became CEO of ArcelorMittal Galati in 2012 and later also took over as GM of the plant in Skopje.

