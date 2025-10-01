Iranian-Swedish artist ARASH is set to perform on the stage of Sala Palatului in Bucharest on March 31. The concert is part of the 2026 tour and will include the most famous songs from his repertoire, which dominated the European charts in the 2000s.

Among ARASH’s most famous songs are “Boro Boro,” the song that consecrated him and made him known internationally, “Temptation” (feat. Rebecca), “Broken Angel,” “She Makes Me Go,” as well as “One Day.”

Appreciated for his unique style of blending Western pop with oriental sounds, ARASH created a global musical phenomenon, being awarded gold records in countries such as Germany, Russia, Greece, Slovenia, and Sweden. His songs go from dance to pop ballads, and he collaborated with big names in the international music industry, such as Shaggy, Sean Paul, and Helena, over the years.

Tickets for the ARASH concert in Bucharest are available through the Eventim.ro network and can be purchased at variable prices, depending on the seating category.

(Photo source: Sergeblack | Dreamstime.com)